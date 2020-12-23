LIVE: LAFC, Tigres Play for CCL Title

SI.com
LIVE: LAFC, Tigres Battle for Concacaf Champions League Title

Either LAFC will end Mexico's domination of the Concacaf Champions League, or the Tigres UANL will end its lengthy quest for regional glory.

That's what's on the line in Orlando Tuesday night, as the MLS and Liga MX powers go head-to-head for the CCL title at Exploria Stadium.

Mexican sides have won the competition for the last 14 years, including every one since Concacaf altered its format in 2008. While Tigres has enjoyed success in the competition, it has fallen in the final in three of the last four years and is desperate to lift the trophy.

Two MLS sides have won Concacaf's title before (D.C. United, 1998; LA Galaxy, 2000), but none since the format changed to the Champions League. This year's competition wound up mirroring that of the old Champions' Cup, with the pandemic postponing the proceedings for nine months and then turning the competition's final eight into a series of rapid-fire one-offs, instead of the usual two-legged ties that involve travel and hostile environments.

In addition to the bragging rights and regional title, also at stake is a place at February's FIFA Club World Cup, a competition in which no MLS team has ever participated. 

Each club is led by a star striker, with LAFC relying on Mexican star Carlos Vela, while Tigres will look again to Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac for goals on a big stage.

Stay tuned here and follow along for live updates and highlights from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The Club World Cup will take place in Doha, Qatar, from Feb. 1-11. Already qualified are Bayern Munich (Europe), Al Ahly (Africa), Ulsan Hyundai (Asia), Auckland City (Oceania) and Al Duhail (Hosts). CONMEBOL's Copa Libertadores will determine the final qualifier in late January.

