How to Watch Man United vs. Man City

Manchester United vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch League Cup Online, Time

The latest edition of the Manchester derby will send one club to the final of the League Cup, with Man United hosting Man City at Old Trafford in Wednesday's semifinal bout.

League Cup success is familiar to both clubs, with City having won the last three competitions and four of the last five. The only one it didn't win that span was taken by United.

Another title would bring City level with Liverpool for the most won in history (eight), while United is seeking a sixth title that would vault the club out of a tie with Chelsea and Aston Villa for third-most in the competition.

Tottenham awaits the winner in the April 25 final at Wembley Stadium after easing by Brentford, 2-0, on Tuesday thanks to goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+.

Both clubs enter the match after a successful run during the festive fixtures. United is up to second in the Premier League table, trailing Liverpool by just goal differential and maintaining a game in hand. United responded to being bounced out of the Champions League in the group stage by going unbeaten in seven straight matches since (six in the Premier League and a League Cup quarterfinal win over Everton). One of those was a 0-0 draw vs. Man City on Dec. 12.

City, meanwhile, looks like its old self despite being hit hard by coronavirus-induced absences. Pep Guardiola's side is coming off an impressive win over Chelsea that ran its unbeaten streak in all competitions to 11 matches, and it trails Liverpool by four in the Premier League table with two games in hand as it mounts another challenge for the title. U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has started all of City's League Cup matches thus far and is expected to do the same on Wednesday.

