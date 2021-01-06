McKennie's Goal Polishes Off Juventus's Key Win at Milan

Weston McKennie has scored yet another big goal for Juventus in another of the world's most famous venues.

Minutes after he was sensationally denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma, McKennie scored the insurance goal Juventus needed to put away AC Milan at the San Siro and deal the Serie A leaders a 3-1 loss and their first defeat of the season. The goal was the U.S. men's national team midfielder's third since joining Juventus this summer, with his last coming against Barcelona at Camp Nou in a win that gave Juve a first-place group finish in the Champions League.

Juventus was leading 2-1 Wednesday thanks to a double by the dynamic Federico Chiesa, but the result was put away by McKennie, who adjusted his position in the box and got on the end of Dejan Kulusevski's cutback pass. Both had come off the bench some 10 minutes prior, making manager Andrea Pirlo look wise for his decisions.

Juventus needed the win in a big way. A defeat would have left the nine-time reigning league champions 13 points off the pace, but the win changes the calculus significantly. It vaults Juve back into fourth place, just seven points behind the Rossoneri, who were without leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among multiple other injured players. Juventus has also played one fewer game than Milan, with a quest for a 10th-straight title now very much alive after the vital result.