Cone Unopposed; 4 VP Candidates Emerge in USSF Elections

U.S. Soccer President Parlow Cone Unopposed, 4 VP Candidates Emerge in Feb. Elections

CHICAGO (AP) — Cindy Parlow Cone is unopposed for an additional one-year term as U.S. Soccer Federation president running until February 2022.

Parlow Cone, a former national team midfielder, became president March 11 last year when Carlos Cordeiro quit following a backlash. The federation had claimed in a gender discrimination lawsuit that women players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.

Cordeiro had been elected to a four-year term in February 2018, succeeding Sunil Gulati.

Parlow Cone had been elected vice president in February 2019 and was given a four-year term in February 2020, then moved up to president until the next annual general meeting.

Since becoming president, Cone helped settle the lawsuit by women players over inequitable working conditions while leaving their dispute over unequal pay for additional litigation. She also presided over the hiring of Will Wilson as chief executive officer.

Four candidates will be on the ballot Feb. 27 to fill the vice president opening during the annual general meeting, which will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, the USSF said Monday. The four are former national team midfielder Cobi Jones, Metropolitan D.C.-Virginia Soccer Association president Jim Sadowski, Idaho Youth Soccer Association president Bill Taylor and U.S. Soccer Federation board of directors youth council representative Tim Turney.

The remainder of the vice presidential term runs until February 2024.

