How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United

There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
Two of the top teams in the Premier League table go head-to-head as first-place Manchester United makes the short trip to face Liverpool on Sunday.

United leads the defending champions by three points after a midweek win over Burnley, though a Liverpool win would put Jurgen Klopp's side back in the driver's seat due to a goal-differential advantage.

The match is the first of two meetings in a one-week span, with the clubs being drawn together in the fourth round of the FA Cup next weekend.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can stream the match via Peacock. Sign up for a free trial here.

Liverpool has been battling injuries all season, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson most recently forced into playing at center back. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain out with long-term injuries, but Joel Matip could make his return in time for Sunday's important showdown.

Man United isn't immune to the injury bug either, with Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof injury concerns. The Red Devils were fired into first place by Paul Pogba, whose side volley vs. Burnley was enough in a 1-0 triumph.

The match pits the Premier League's top two home and road records against one another, with Liverpool 7-0-1 at home, while United is an equal 7-0-1 away from Old Trafford. It also involves two of the league's top goal scorers, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah entering the weekend with a league-leading 13 goals, while Man United's Bruno Fernandes is close behind with 11.

