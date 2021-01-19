SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Robert Lewandowski Wins FIFA's Best Men's Player Award
Robert Lewandowski Wins FIFA's Best Men's Player Award

Tigres Avoids Bayern Until Potential Final After FIFA Club World Cup Draw

Author:
Publish date:

ZURICH (AP) — Bayern Munich will have to beat the champion of Africa or Qatar to reach the Club World Cup final after FIFA made the tournament draw Tuesday.

Champions League winner Bayern will face either Al Ahly of Eqypt or host nation Qatar’s domestic league winner Al-Duhail on Feb. 8.

Europe’s champion gets a bye into the semifinals of a pandemic-hit competition being played with six teams instead of seven and in 2021 instead of last December as planned.

South America’s entry into the Feb. 4-11 tournament will not be known until the Jan. 30 final of the Copa Libertadores. Palmeiras faces Santos in an all-Brazilian final at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The Copa Libertadores champion will play Concacaf Champions League winner Tigres or Asian Champion League winner Ulsan Hyundai.

The first FIFA tournament to be played since the coronavirus pandemic was declared has only six teams after Auckland City last week pulled out of representing Oceania.

Auckland said it could not travel to Qatar citing “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.”

The two Club World Cup venues, Education City Stadium and Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, are among the eight being used at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Europe’s champion has won the Club World Cup in 12 of the past 13 editions. Chelsea lost to Corinthians of Brazil in December 2012.

YOU MAY LIKE

manny-machado
Play
MLB

What Should We Make of the Padres?

A blizzard of offseason activity–at least for one team–leaves San Diego with possibly its best team ever. Will it be good enough to win it all?

Gignac-Tigres-CCL
Play
Soccer

Tigres Avoids Bayern Until Potential Final of Club World Cup

The draw, conducted Tuesday, pits Tigres vs. Ulsan Hyundai before a potential meeting vs. the Copa Libertadores winner.

Villanova's Collin Gillespie dribbles
College Basketball

Big East Check-in: Can Villanova Reassert Its Contender Status?

As the Wildcats return from a layoff, where does Big East men's basketball stand as a whole?

delonte-west-cavs
NBA

Delonte West Takes Job at Rehab Facility He Attended

West entered the facility last fall with the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

cj-mccollum-blazers-shooting
Play
NBA

The Evolution of CJ McCollum

The Blazers guard was in the midst of a career year before fracturing his left foot.

USATSI_15444241
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Look for Tennessee to Cover vs. Florida

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key matchups from the SEC and Big Ten conferences on his Tuesday college basketball betting card.

Mario-Mandzukic-AC-Milan
Play
Soccer

AC Milan Brings Mandzukic Back to Serie A

The Croatian veteran will try to help AC Milan end his former club's reign atop Italy's top flight.

James Harden and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Good Luck Stopping the Nets

Brooklyn looks unguardable after acquiring James Harden from the Rockets.