USMNT to Close Jan. Camp vs. Trinidad & Tobago

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

USMNT to Close January Camp With Friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Author:
Publish date:

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will open its 2021 schedule with an exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31 at Orlando, Florida.

A roster missing all Europe-based regulars has been working out in preparation for the match, which is not on a FIFA international match date. Fans will be required to wear face coverings to attend the game, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday, and there will be at least six feet of space between each group of fans in the stands.

The U.S. expects to have most of its regular starters available for a pair of exhibitions being planned in Europe for March 22-30.

The Americans return to competitive matches when they play Honduras in a Concacaf Nations League semifinal from May 31 to June 8. The winner plays Mexico or Costa Rica in the championship a few days later.

The U.S. is likely to use a less-than-full-strength roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup that starts in early July, in which the Americans have group stage matches against Canada, Martinique and either Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala or Guyana.

The U.S. starts World Cup qualifying with three matches from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7, three from Oct. 4-13 and two from Nov. 8-17.

The Americans likely will open at Trinidad and Tobago or El Salvador, then probably host Canada or Haiti, then play at Honduras.

October will include a home match against Jamaica, and probably a match at Panama or Guatemala, followed by a home game against Costa Rica.

November includes a home game against Mexico and a road match at Jamaica.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ryan Hilinski
College Football

Ex-Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski Transfers to Northwestern

Ryan Hilinski played in two games during the 2020 season for South Carolina.

Raheem Morris
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Rams Hiring Raheem Morris as DC

Raheem Morris served as the Falcons' DC and interim head coach during the 2020 season.

Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT will face Wales
Play
Soccer

USMNT to Close Jan. Camp vs. Trinidad & Tobago

A proposed friendly vs. Serbia never materialized, but the U.S. men will still finish camp with an exhibition.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is in trouble
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Perpetuates Its Flaws Under Lampard

The pressure is as high as it's been on Frank Lampard, with the Chelsea legend overseeing another familiar-looking loss to another top side.

Tiger Woods playing his shot
Golf

Tiger Undergoes Back Surgery, Will Miss at Least Two Months

Woods has an extensive history of back procedures, but reportedly hopes to be back in time for the Masters.

Don Sutton
Play
MLB

Hall of Fame Pitcher Don Sutton Dies at 75

Sutton went 324-256 in his career and struck out more than 3,500 batters.

Robert Saleh
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Divisional Weekend Highs and Lows

Grading New Hires, Deshaun Watson Trade Destinations and much more

Huntelaar-Schalke
Play
Soccer

Huntelaar Rejoins Schalke to Help Club Fight Relegation

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 37, scored 126 goals in 240 competitive games in his previous stint at the German club between 2010-17.