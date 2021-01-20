How to Watch Juventus vs. Napoli, Supercoppa Italiana

Either Juventus or Napoli will lift a trophy Wednesday, when the two Serie A foes meet at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia in the Supercoppa Italiana. The annual match pits the reigning Serie A winner vs. the reigning Coppa Italia winner.

Juventus is the most successful champion in the competition's history that dates back to 1988, with eight titles, while Napoli has two titles–beating Juventus in the final on both occasions.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Both clubs are looking up at AC Milan in the Serie A table, with nine-time reigning champion Juventus 10 points off the pace, albeit with a game in hand. Napoli is a point clear of Juventus through the same number of matches played.

Juventus is coming off a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the league, a result that has ramped up the pressure on first-year manager Andrea Pirlo.

His former Italy national team teammate, Gennaro Gattuso, is at the helm of Napoli, which defeated Juventus in penalty kicks to win the Coppa Italia last season.

Juve is led, once again, by Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads Serie A with 15 goals. Napoli has been paced by Lorenzo Insigne (nine goals) and Hirving Lozano (eight). Both scored in Napoli's most recent match, a 6-0 thrashing of Fiorentina that vaulted the club into third in the top-flight standings and gives the club momentum entering a trophy bout.