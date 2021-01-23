SI.com
SOCCER
Megan Rapinoe Scores Twice as USWNT Beats Colombia, 6-0, in Friendly

Days after making her long-awaited return to the United States' national team, Megan Rapinoe found the back of the net twice as the U.S. shut out Colombia, 6-0, on Friday night.

Rapinoe, who made her first appearance with the team in nearly a year during Monday's 4-0 win over Colombia, scored twice in the first half on Friday. She did not score on Monday but did record an assist on the team's first goal.

After scoring in the 35th minute with an assist by Emily Sonnett, Rapinoe converted on a penalty after Colombia committed a foul in the box, giving the U.S. a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

The U.S. got the scoring started early when 21-year-old Catarina Macario—making her first career start—snuck behind the Colombia defense and converted on a cross by Ali Krieger to give the Americans a 1-0 lead in the third minute.

It took the U.S. 15 minutes to open up the second-half scoring when Lynn Williams beat Colombia goalkeeper Sandra Sepúlveda to the near post with a header on an assist from Sam Mewis.

Mewis scored a hat trick in Monday's outing but was held goal-less on Friday. She was forced to leave the game in the 68th minute after rolling her left ankle and stayed on the ground to receive attention from the medical staff but was able to walk off the field under her own power.

Lindsey Horan made it a 5-0 game in the 73rd minute, and Midge Purce capped the scoring in the 86th minute off of an assist from Carli Lloyd. It was Purce's first career goal with the national team.

The USWNT will next suit up for the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, which begins on Feb. 18. The invitational will feature the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Japan in a round-robin format, with the U.S. facing Canada in the first leg.

