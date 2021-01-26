Serie A rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan meet in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to face either Juventus or SPAL in the two-legged semifinals next month.

The latest Derby della Madonnina at the San Siro finds both teams in contending form. AC Milan leads Inter by two points in the Serie A table, with the latter chipping away in the most recent matchday. Milan lost to Atalanta, 3-0, while Inter drew Udinese, 0-0. Both are looking to end Juventus's nine-year reign as domestic league champions, and both are looking to end their own droughts in the Coppa Italia competition. Inter Milan, the seven-time champion, last won in 2011, while AC Milan, a five-time winner, last lifted the trophy in 2003.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+.

AC Milan won the first league meeting between the two sides this season, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring in the 13th and 16th minutes to stake Milan to an early 2-0 lead. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 29th minute, but Milan held firm, and that result is the difference in the current league table. Ibrahimovic and Lukaku both have 12 goals this season, three behind league-leader Cristiano Ronaldo.

The remaining quarterfinals will be played this week, with Atalanta vs. Lazio and Juventus vs. SPAL on Wednesday and Napoli vs. Spezia on Thursday. Napoli is the reigning champion, winning its sixth title last June after defeating Juve in penalties following a scoreless draw.