SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Is Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo a True Rivalry?
Is Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo a True Rivalry?

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Watch Coppa Italia Online, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Serie A rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan meet in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to face either Juventus or SPAL in the two-legged semifinals next month.

The latest Derby della Madonnina at the San Siro finds both teams in contending form. AC Milan leads Inter by two points in the Serie A table, with the latter chipping away in the most recent matchday. Milan lost to Atalanta, 3-0, while Inter drew Udinese, 0-0. Both are looking to end Juventus's nine-year reign as domestic league champions, and both are looking to end their own droughts in the Coppa Italia competition. Inter Milan, the seven-time champion, last won in 2011, while AC Milan, a five-time winner, last lifted the trophy in 2003.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+.

AC Milan won the first league meeting between the two sides this season, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring in the 13th and 16th minutes to stake Milan to an early 2-0 lead. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 29th minute, but Milan held firm, and that result is the difference in the current league table. Ibrahimovic and Lukaku both have 12 goals this season, three behind league-leader Cristiano Ronaldo.

The remaining quarterfinals will be played this week, with Atalanta vs. Lazio and Juventus vs. SPAL on Wednesday and Napoli vs. Spezia on Thursday. Napoli is the reigning champion, winning its sixth title last June after defeating Juve in penalties following a scoreless draw.

YOU MAY LIKE

The start of the 2019 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass.
Play
Edge

2021 Boston Marathon date set for October 11

The 2021 Boston Marathon now has a fall date if road races are allowed to take place as part of the Massachusetts reopening plan.

Lucas Zelarayan scored twice in MLS Cup 2020
Play
Soccer

MLS Sets Dates for 2021 Season Despite Ongoing CBA Talks

MLS plans on starting the 2021 season on April 3 and concluding with a Dec. 11 MLS Cup, but there's still a big set of issues to be ironed out.

USATSI_15473747
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Grab the Points for Oklahoma vs. Texas

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key matchups from the SEC and Big 12 Conference on his Tuesday college basketball betting card.

Patrick Mahomes at the line of scrimmage during the AFC title game win over the Bills
Play
NFL

Those Old, Hard-Luck Chiefs Know: This Team Is Different

On the eve of what could be the NFL’s next dynasty, the architect, star linebacker and reliable kicker from some very good Chiefs teams past know what they’re witnessing.

Metlife-Stadium-World-Cup-2026
Play
Soccer

FIFA Aims to Select 2026 World Cup Host Cities By End of 2021

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across North America, with FIFA's planning process delayed by the pandemic.

kobe-bryant-portrait
Play
NBA

Reflecting on Kobe Bryant's Death A Year Later

A year after losing Bryant in a tragic accident, The Crossover staff reflects on the day and covering the news.

brown thumb
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Bell, Bucs' Brown Expected to Play in SB

Le'Veon Bell missed the Chiefs' AFC championship win over the Bills and Antonio Brown missed the Bucs' NFC championship win over the Packers.

Gonzaga's Corey Kispert
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: SI's First Look at Field of 68

More than halfway through the season, it's time to start looking ahead to March Madness 2021.