USA's Green Scores in 3rd Straight Match

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USA's Julian Green Scores in Third Straight Match

Author:
Publish date:

It's been over two years since Julian Green represented the U.S. men's national team, but he's doing what he can to get back on the radar.

The 25-year-old Green, playing in Germany's second tier for Greuther Furth, scored in a third straight game on Friday, helping keep the club in contention for automatic promotion to the Bundesliga.

Now in his fourth season with the club, Green, the former Bayern Munich product, has seven goals in 2. Bundesliga play and eight in all competitions. He's scored in four of his last six games, with the latest one putting the finishing touches on a 3-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue that provisionally lifts the club into third place–which would be good to take part in Germany's promotion playoff. The club is just a point out of second and two points out of first (having played a game more) in a congested table, where the top two finishers secure places in the top flight next season.

Green scored by splitting two defenders and getting enough of a cross to redirect it just inside the far post in the 60th minute.

His two prior goals were also the results of runs arriving in the box, with Green in prime position to score from close range.

Green, who is the last USMNT player to score in a World Cup after his extra-time goal vs. Belgium in the 2014 round of 16, has remade himself as a midfielder after being played in a more attack-minded role in the beginning of his career. He has yet to be called in by Gregg Berhalter and was not in the mix for the November camp largely focused on Europe-based talent. The next opportunity he'll have to be considered is in March. His last call came in November 2018, under interim coach Dave Sarachan.

"For me personally, I thought maybe I had a chance to get invited because I think my performances in the [2. Bundesliga] with my club were strong," Green told ESPN recently. "But the coach decided differently, and that's O.K.–that's his decision. But my goal is to play again for the national team, and I will keep working hard and do my best here with Fürth, and that's the only thing I can do."

YOU MAY LIKE

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Usp Nfl Nfc Divisional Round Los Angeles Rams At S Fbn Usa Wi
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Conference Championship Takeaways, The Senior Bowl, & The Mailbag

What's it going to take for the Packers to kick it into a higher gear next year? How is Super Bowl LV's match up looking? Plus Breer answers your questions and much more.

tom-brady-elevates-buccaneers-divisional-round
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Brady-Mahomes Part V, Matt LaFleur's (Franchise-Altering?) Decision, QBs on the Move

Conor and Jenny go beyond the obvious Super Bowl LV headline and discuss the Chiefs' vulnerabilities, huge QB shifts, recap the NFC and AFC championship games, and much more.

John Chaney, 74
College Basketball

John Chaney, Temple Legend, Dies at 89

Chaney was a pioneer for Black basketball coaches and a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach.

Overhead view of the ring during WWE's Royal Rumble
Play
Wrestling

Behind the Curtain at the Royal Rumble

Think watching the clock count down at the Royal Rumble is a nerve-racking experience? Try being one of the wrestlers.

daniel-murphy-retires
Play
MLB

Daniel Murphy Retires From MLB After 12 Seasons

Murphy delivered in the 2015 postseason for the Mets by homering in six consecutive games during the NLDS and NLCS.

Julian-Green-USMNT-Greuther-Furth
Play
Soccer

USA's Green Scores in 3rd Straight Match

Julian Green hasn't been called into the U.S. men's national team since Nov. 2018.

Karl-Anthony Towns said his mother has been placed into a coma after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
Play
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Was Hit By Drunk Driver in Offseason

Towns said he was hospitalized after the incident, which occured in Los Angeles.

USATSI_15491638
Play
Gambling

Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, January 29th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Friday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.