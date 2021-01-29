USA's Green Scores in 3rd Straight Match

It's been over two years since Julian Green represented the U.S. men's national team, but he's doing what he can to get back on the radar.

The 25-year-old Green, playing in Germany's second tier for Greuther Furth, scored in a third straight game on Friday, helping keep the club in contention for automatic promotion to the Bundesliga.

Now in his fourth season with the club, Green, the former Bayern Munich product, has seven goals in 2. Bundesliga play and eight in all competitions. He's scored in four of his last six games, with the latest one putting the finishing touches on a 3-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue that provisionally lifts the club into third place–which would be good to take part in Germany's promotion playoff. The club is just a point out of second and two points out of first (having played a game more) in a congested table, where the top two finishers secure places in the top flight next season.

Green scored by splitting two defenders and getting enough of a cross to redirect it just inside the far post in the 60th minute.

His two prior goals were also the results of runs arriving in the box, with Green in prime position to score from close range.

Green, who is the last USMNT player to score in a World Cup after his extra-time goal vs. Belgium in the 2014 round of 16, has remade himself as a midfielder after being played in a more attack-minded role in the beginning of his career. He has yet to be called in by Gregg Berhalter and was not in the mix for the November camp largely focused on Europe-based talent. The next opportunity he'll have to be considered is in March. His last call came in November 2018, under interim coach Dave Sarachan.

"For me personally, I thought maybe I had a chance to get invited because I think my performances in the [2. Bundesliga] with my club were strong," Green told ESPN recently. "But the coach decided differently, and that's O.K.–that's his decision. But my goal is to play again for the national team, and I will keep working hard and do my best here with Fürth, and that's the only thing I can do."