How to Watch the Copa Libertadores Final

Pele reflects on a legendary life, career
The all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final at an empty Maracanã takes place on Saturday, as Palmeiras and Santos clash in a winner-take-all bout in Rio de Janeiro.

The two will duel for the South American club championship and a place at next week's FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, with the winner getting a bye to the semifinals and a date with either Concacaf champion Tigres UANL or Asian champion Ulsan Hyundai.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español

Live StreamYou can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via Fanatiz.

Both clubs have won the competition before, with Santos, a three-time winner, last lifting the trophy in 2011, while Palmeiras won its lone championship in 1999. A Santos triumph would lift the club into a three-way tie with Argentina's River Plate and Estudiantes for the fourth-most titles all-time. Argentina's Independiente, which last won it in 1984, remains the all-time leader with seven.

Neither side enters the match in particularly good form. Palmeiras sits fifth in the Brazilian Serie A, while Santos is 10th, losers of three straight matches. Both beat storied competition to reach the final, though.

Palmeiras outlasted 2018 champion and 2019 finalist River Plate in the semifinals, while Santos bested Boca Juniors to keep the final an all-Brazilian affair. The last Copa Libertadores final with two Brazilian sides took place in 2006, when Internacional beat Sao Paulo over two legs.

The two sides last met on Dec. 5, with Santos and Palmeiras playing to a 2-2 draw. Palmeiras won their Aug. 23 meeting, 2-1, on Patrick de Paula's 73rd-minute goal.

