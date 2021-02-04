SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Bob Bradley on How to Cultivate Youth Players as MLS Progresses Through its 25th Season
Bob Bradley on How to Cultivate Youth Players as MLS Progresses Through its 25th Season

Gignac's Double Sends Tigres UANL to FIFA Club World Cup Semifinals

Author:
Publish date:

Andre-Pierre Gignac added to his legend at Tigres UANL, with his two goals sending the Mexican power to the semifinals at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Tigres beat Asian champion Ulsan Hyundai, 2-1, on Thursday, setting up a semifinal showdown vs. Copa Libertadores winner Palmeiras on Sunday.

Tigres beat LAFC in the Concacaf Champions League final–on Gignac's late goal–to reach the Club World Cup, and it was another player with some MLS ties that opened the scoring for Ulsan Hyundai. Former Seattle Sounders defender Kim Kee-hee completed a near-post run and glanced home a header off a corner kick in the 24th minute.

Kim was on the wrong end of the next two goals, though. First, Tigres equalized off a corner kick of their own, with Gignac losing Kim and getting free at the far post to volley home a flicked-on header.

Kim was then guilty of a handball, caught by video review, just before halftime. That gifted Gignac the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot.

Ulsan Hyundai had a gorgeous would-be equalizer ruled out for offside, with Yoon Bit-garam just a step off before settling a ball over the top with his chest and turning to volley in one motion.

Tigres prevailed, though, and will look to become the first Concacaf participant to reach the final. European clubs have dominated the competition that features the continental champions from around the world, winning 12 of the 16 titles (and 12 of the last 13). Brazilian sides account for the other four.

Bayern Munich looms on the other side of the bracket and is the favorite to win it for a second time (2013).

YOU MAY LIKE

The new Concacaf Champions League format
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Reveals New CCL Format, Starting in 2023

An expanded tournament will feature regionalized group stages before a 16-team knockout bracket crowns the winner.

Shaq Bowl promo for 2021 Super Bowl
NFL

Shaquille O'Neal to Host SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

The event will feature celebrity challenges and a star-studded halftime show

Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The NBA's biggest early-season regrets | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

Nash raising questions, can Dallas pick it up? And where could Westbrook go?

Screenshot from TNT's tribute video in honor of Kobe Bryant produced by Dr. Dre
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Do You Believe In The Utah Jazz? | The Crossover NBA Podcast

The Jazz are off to the races, do we really need an All-Star Game? And Jayson Tatum stops by to share his journey to the NBA.

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford warmed up for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Thursday, November 26, 2009. JULIAN H. GONZALEZ/Detroit Free Press ORG XMIT: 6764733W Sports Fbn Lions Stafford De
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Stafford vs. Goff, Dilfer On Super Bowl, & The Mailbag

Albert Breer breaks down the the Matthew Stafford trade and what the future looks like for the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams.

Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Nets' Kevin Durant Leads First All-Star Fan Vote Returns

Nets forward Kevin Durant and Lakers forward LeBron James lead their respective conferences in the first All-Star game fan vote returns.

bill-russell-arrested.jpg
Play
NBA

Celtics legend Bill Russell Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in PSA

Russell joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Greg Popovich in taking the vaccine.

jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles
NFL

Jalen Hurts Gives Pennsylvania Family $30,000 for New Home

Hurts connected with the Pennsylvania family through the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.