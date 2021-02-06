MLS, Players Association Agree on CBA, Avoid Lockout

SI.com
MLS, Players Association Reach Agreement on CBA, Avoid Lockout

MLS and the MLS Players Association on Friday evening announced a tentative labor deal that’ll allow the parties to avoid the first work stoppage in the league’s 25-year-history while paving the way for the regular season to start in early April.

The fate of the 2021 campaign had been left uncertain following the league’s late December decision to exercise a force majeure clause in the CBA reached in June 2020. Claiming it faced a second year of heavy, pandemic-related losses, MLS sought an additional $100 million-$110 million in concessions from the MLSPA and threatened to terminate the CBA and institute a lockout if no accord was reached. The negotiating deadline was Friday night.

MLS initially proposed paying the players their full 2021 salaries (players took a 5% pay cut last year) in exchange for a two-year extension to the CBA that originally expired following the 2025 campaign. That would flatten growth and force players to wait to achieve any gains that might result from the momentum generated by the 2026 World Cup. Last week, the players offered to meet the league halfway, suggesting a one-year extension to the CBA through 2026 and other terms worth approximately $53 million.

Although details were unavailable Friday night, it appears the MLSPA ultimately conceded on the most significant issue. The new tentative CBA runs through 2027, the league announced. In exchange, terms governing issues like free agency or the percentage of broadcast revenue due to the players conceivably could have been adjusted.

Both sides need to ratify the agreement. MLS players are expected to vote on the deal this weekend. In a statement released Friday night, MLS said the agreement is subject to approval from the Board of Governors (owners).

Presuming ratification, training camps will open on Feb. 22, with the regular season kicking off the weekend of April 3-4.

