How to Watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona, Copa Del Rey

Sevilla and Barcelona kick off their two-legged Copa del Rey semifinal in Seville on Wednesday.

The two clubs are both trailing Atletico Madrid in La Liga's title race, but both could take a step closer to lifting at least one piece of silverware this season by winning Spain's domestic cup competition.

Athletic Bilbao–which clinched a place in the yet-to-be-played 2019-2020 Copa del Rey final (vs. Basque rival Real Sociedad, scheduled for April 3)–or Levante will be waiting in the final.

The second leg between Sevilla and Barcelona is slated for March 3 at Camp Nou.

Here's how to watch the first leg:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on ESPN+.

Barcelona has endured a difficult road just to reach the semifinals. It was taken to extra time by third-tier Cornella and Granada and required a come-from-behind effort against Rayo Vallecano in between. In the Granada game, Barcelona trailed 2-0 in the 88th minute before Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba scored in quick succession to force extra time. Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Alba scored in the extra 30 minutes to secure a 5-3 win and a place in the semis.

Sevilla, by contrast, has had an easier time despite having to play in two more rounds. Julen Lopetegui's side has yet to concede in the competition, outscoring its five opponents by a combined 10-0, though it did require extra time to dispatch Leganes in the round of 32.

Sevilla and Barcelona played to a 1-1 draw in the only matchup between the two sides in La Liga so far, with Luuk de Jong and Philippe Coutinho both scoring in the opening 10 minutes in the October meeting at Camp Nou.