How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup Final

Bayern Munich vs. Tigres UANL Live Stream: Watch FIFA Club World Cup Final Online, TV

Author:
Publish date:

Bayern Munich will look to extend Europe's dominance at the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday as it plays Mexico's Tigres UANL in the final at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

European clubs have won 12 of the 16 titles in the competition's history, including 12 of the last 13, while Tigres is Concacaf's first club ever to reach the title match. Bayern, by virtue of the competition's structure, only had to beat one team to get into the final, doing so with a 2-0 win over Egypt's Al Ahly. Tigres, meanwhile, beat Asian champion Ulsan Hyundai and Copa Libertadores champion Palmeiras to advance to the title bout.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes

Live StreamYou can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Both clubs are led by veteran, star strikers who have achieved iconic status in their respective locations. Robert Lewandowski's double vs. Al Ahly punched Bayern's ticket to the final and gave the reigning FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year winner 29 goals in 27 games on the season.

Tigres's Andre-Pierre Gignac, meanwhile, has scored all three of the club's goals in Qatar, with two coming on penalty kicks. Gignac, the 35-year-old Frenchman, delivered Tigres its long-desired trip to the Club World Cup by scoring the winning goal in the Concacaf Champions League final vs. LAFC in December.

Bayern is seeking a second CWC title after winning its first in 2013 in Morocco, while Tigres is seeking a first–and the first ever for a team from its region.

