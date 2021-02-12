FC Dallas Loans Prospect Justin Che to Bayern Munich

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

FC Dallas Loans Rising Talent Justin Che to Bayern Munich

Author:
Publish date:

FC Dallas had already sent one player to a top club in a major European league, but the MLS side got one more significant move in this winter.

FCD, which sent Bryan Reynolds to Roma in a club-record transfer on deadline day, has also sent 17-year-old homegrown center back Justin Che on loan to Bayern Munich through the end of the season in Germany. It's a similar move to the one Dallas arranged with Bayern for Chris Richards in July 2018, who secured a permanent move there six months later. Richards has been at the club ever since and has started to break through with the first team but went out on loan to Hoffenheim ahead of the transfer deadline in order to secure more playing time. 

FC Dallas and Bayern have had a partnership since 2017, and it's one that has resulted in even more tangible outcomes for players involved.

Che was one of six Dallas players who went to Bayern for a three-week training stint last month–Edwin Cerrillo, Ricardo Pepi, Dante Sealy, Brandon Servania and Thomas Roberts were the others–and it's expected he'll spend time with Bayern's youth setup. The club's reserve team plays in Germany's third tier, the 3. Liga. A Richardson, Texas, native, Che played last season in USL League One for North Texas SC, FC Dallas's third-tier affiliate. He signed as a homegrown player in October 2020, inking a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth. He's yet to feature for the first team in MLS.

“With Chris Richards, we have had excellent experiences with talent from our partner club. Justin is a young central defender with a lot of potential, as he recently showed in training. We are initially planning to have him in our U-19 squad, but Justin will also have the opportunity to prove himself in training with the amateurs. We are very excited to see how Justin will develop over the next few months,” Bayern academy director Jochen Sauer said in a statement.

Che, who first joined Dallas's academy in 2009–when he was six–is said to have a German passport, which accelerates his ability to play for Bayern while being a minor.

YOU MAY LIKE

alex-caruso-lakers-shot
NBA

The Unlikely Closer

He’s an undrafted former G Leaguer who might be the NBA’s most memeable player. But come crunch time, Caruso is one of the most dangerous Lakers.

J.J. Watt walks off the field after a loss to the Titans
Play
NFL

Watt, Texans Agree to Part Ways After Release Request

Houston released J.J. Watt after the five-time Pro Bowler met with ownership.

Maurkice and Mike Pouncey take a photo at the Pro Bowl
Play
NFL

Maurkice and Mike Pouncey Announce NFL Retirement

The Pouncey twins earned a combined 13 trips to the Pro Bowl during their decade in the NFL.

A closeup image of a basketball going through a net
College Basketball

Bluefield College Forfeits Game After Kneeling Players Suspended

Bluefield forfeited Thursday's game against Reinhardt University after players ignored the school president's order to stop kneeling during the national anthem.

Justin-Che-FC-Dallas
Play
Soccer

FC Dallas Loans Prospect Justin Che to Bayern Munich

Che, 17, is a rising center back talent and becomes the latest player to benefit from the clubs' partnership.

Stephen Curry and Juan Toscano-Anderson celebrating
Play
Extra Mustard

Warriors Rookie Knew There Was No Way Steph Would Miss This

Juan Toscano-Anderson started celebrating immediately after passing to a wide-open Stephen Curry.

Stanford logo
College

Inside the Growing Fight to Save Olympic College Sports

At Stanford and other schools, athletes of discontinued sports teams are pushing back—and raising money in the process.

SI's 2021 Magic Eight includes Illinois, Virginia and Baylor
Play
College Basketball

Magic Eight: One of These Teams Will Win March Madness

SI's annual picking of the pool of teams from which the 2021 men's national champ will emerge.