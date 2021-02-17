SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Erling Haaland Follows Kylian Mbappé With Sensational Champions League Performance

Author:
Publish date:

A day after Kylian Mbappé stole the Champions League headlines for his hat trick vs. Barcelona, Erling Haaland made sure to remind all that the "next great generational star" conversation is indeed still a conversation.

Haaland had two goals and an assist in the first half of Borussia Dortmund's last-16 first leg vs. Sevilla–a side that entered the match on a string of seven straight clean sheets. Like Mbappé, who is two years his elder, Haaland did his damage on the road, in Spain. First, it was his hold up play, vision and passing that set up Mahmoud Dahoud for a long-range equalizer and nullified an early concession. 

Haaland turned up the heat from there, first combining with Jadon Sancho on a give-and-go to give Dortmund the lead in the 27th minute.

Haaland was the beneficiary of Dortmund's press in the 43rd, taking a feed from Marco Reus and going inside the far post to extend Dortmund's lead to 3-1 before the halftime whistle.

Haaland, just 20, has 18 goals in 13 career Champions League matches and leads all scorers in this season's competition with eight goals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Erling-Haaland-Dortmund-Sevilla
Play
Soccer

Erling Haaland Puts on a Show vs. Sevilla

Haaland had two goals and an assist before halftime, following up Kylian Mbappé's sensational UCL match with one of his own.

USATSI_15573457
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, February 17

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

james-harden-nets-clippers-drive
Play
NBA

Grading the James Harden Trade a Month Later

It has been over a month since Harden landed in Brooklyn. The Crossover staff reflects on the trade and grades it.

Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 28-24.
Play
NFL

Steelers GM Colbert Didn't Commit to Bringing Back Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger and his contract pose a financial problem for the Steelers with his current deal set set to count for $41.25M.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Juventus

The Champions League round of 16 continues on Wednesday when Porto hosts Juventus at Estadio do Dragao.

Munir-Sevilla-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dortmund

The Champions League round of 16 continues on Wednesday when Sevilla hosts Dortmund at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

USATSI_15571655
Play
Gambling

2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures - Villanova Tumbles, Virginia Stumbles

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the latest NCAA basketball conference betting odds as well as the updated futures market for the National Championship.

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton at bat
Play
MLB

Who Are the Best Teams in the American League? It's Messy

There are the Yankees. Then the White Sox. Then ... well, where do you go from there?