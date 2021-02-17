How to Watch Porto vs. Juventus

The Champions League round of 16 continues on Wednesday as Porto hosts Juventus at Estadio do Dragao.

Last year, Juve was eliminated at this stage of the competition after losing to Lyon on away goals. In the group stage this year, Juventus finished atop Group G following a 3–0 win at Barcelona. Porto reached the round of 16 by finishing second to Manchester City in Group C.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch it via CBS All Access.

Juve finished ahead of Barca in their head-to-head group record after beating the Spanish side on the road following a 2–0 defeat in Turin on Matchday 2. Andrea Pirlo's side also recorded two victories against both Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencváros. Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is not leading Juventus in scoring in this Champions League, but striker Álvaro Morata is–so far. Morata (six goals) is tied for the Champions League's lead this season with PSG's Neymar, Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Porto has gone unbeaten in this season's competition since its Matchday 1 defeat at Manchester City, winning the next three games–at home against Olympiacos (2–0) and Marseille (3–0) plus a 2–0 victory in France. The club's goalless draw against City in Portugal secured their second-place finish in their group. The Dragons reached five successive Champions League clean sheets with a 2–0 win at Olympiacos on Matchday 6. Throughout the competition, Porto has not conceded a goal in 467 minutes.