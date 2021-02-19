Lavelle's Late Rocket Lifts USWNT Over Canada

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
What Has and Keeps USWNT Star Rose Lavelle at the Top of Her Game
What Has and Keeps USWNT Star Rose Lavelle at the Top of Her Game

Rose Lavelle Breaks Deadlock, Lifts USA Over Canada

Author:
Publish date:

Just four years ago, Rose Lavelle earned her first U.S. women's national team cap at the SheBelieves Cup. On Thursday night, she scored the match-winner in the 79th minute to break a deadlock between the U.S. and Canada in the SheBelieves Cup opener.

The United States had controlled the game from the start, outshooting Canada 3-1 in the first 20 minutes, but neither side registered a shot on target during that time and the game remained scoreless through the first half. 

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski didn't make any changes until the 62nd minute, electing to sub off starters Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Catarina Macario for Lavelle, Christen Press and Alex Morgan.

Lavelle and Press quickly upped the energy for the Americans, creating chaos within the box. Lavelle eventually found the crucial breakthrough.

As the USWNT took a free kick, players scrambled inside of Canada's box. The ball bounced back to Lavelle, who was positioned in the middle. The 25-year-old took a few steps before rocketing the ball into the bottom right corner, marking her 14th career goal for the national team. 

The scoreline held until the final whistle. The U.S. controlled possession 53% of the game, and will return to action on Sunday against Brazil. 

The USWNT has not lost in 35 competitions, including 14 straight victories since manager Andonovski took over in 2019. The win against Canada marked the 61st meeting all-time between the two rivals, dating back to 1986.

"Thanks fans," Lavelle said in a video after the match with Margaret "Midge" Purce. "Great to start out with a win. See you Sunday." 

YOU MAY LIKE

Vincent Jackson with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL

Report: Vincent Jackson May Have Been Dead in Room for 3 Days

Hotel staff went into Jackson's room on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 and believed him to be asleep on the couch, then grew concerned when he was still there on Feb. 15.

trevor-rosenthal-san-diego-padres
MLB

MLB Rumors: A’s Sign Trevor Rosenthal, Mitch Moreland

Oakland enters 2021 seeking its second straight American League West title.

NBA

STN Embed

Feb 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) celebrates after scoring a goal with forward Megan Rapinoe (15) against Mexico during the first half of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying soccer tournament at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Play
Soccer

Lavelle's Late Rocket Lifts USWNT Over Canada

Rose Lavelle scored the match-winner in the 79th minute to break a deadlock between the U.S. and Canada in the SheBelieves Cup opener.

lebron-james-lakers-blue
Play
NBA

LeBron, Durant Named All-Star Captains; Beal a First-Time Starter

Along with James and Durant, Wizards guard Bradley Beal earned his first All-Star starting nod.

Man-United-Europa-League
Play
Soccer

Man United, Spurs Win Big in Relocated UEL Matches

The two Premier League powers took big steps toward the last 16 on a goal-filled day across the competition.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu shoots vs. Northwestern
Play
College Basketball

Ayo Dosunmu's Moment Is Now

College basketball's best closer is ready for what he—and Illinois—hope is his greatest final act of all.

Tim-Weah-Lille-Goal-UEL
Play
Soccer

USA's Weah Scores in Lille's UEL Defeat to Ajax

Tim Weah had given Lille the lead, only for Ajax to storm back with two late goals to win their first leg in the last 32.