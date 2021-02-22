SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USMNT's Weston McKennie Scores for Juventus vs. Crotone

Author:
Publish date:

Weston McKennie is back on the board for Juventus, helping the club make the most of one of its games in hand in an increasingly difficult Serie A race.

McKennie powered home his fourth Serie A goal of the season and fifth in all competitions with a close-range finish after a corner kick to give Juve a 3-0 lead in a win vs. Crotone on Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the first two goals on headers before halftime.

McKennie's goal came in the 66th minute, and it was his first since a Jan. 24 score vs. Bologna. His previous league goals came vs. city rival Torino and AC Milan, while he also scored a sensational goal in the Champions League vs. Barcelona. For his latest, he once again broke out the Harry Potter goal celebration.

The four goals mark a single-domestic-season high for McKennie, whose previous high was three last season for Schalke.

Juventus entered the day uncharacteristically in sixth place in Serie A, with two games in hand on the clubs it's chasing. The win vs. Crotone vaults the club into third, though, four points behind AC Milan and eight behind Inter Milan, with one game in hand on both.

As for McKennie, the 22-year-old Texas native continues to prove his worth for Juventus in his season on loan from Schalke, with his move widely expected to become permanent upon the conclusion of the campaign.

YOU MAY LIKE

Weston-McKennie-Juventus-Crotone
Play
Soccer

USMNT's McKennie Scores for Juventus vs. Crotone

McKennie's goal followed a pair from Cristiano Ronaldo in a key match for the club in the Serie A race.

Draymond Green
Play
NBA

Draymond Apologizes for Being 'Dead-Ass' Wrong vs. Hornets

Draymond Green apologized Monday for being assessed two technical fouls in the waning seconds of Saturday's game vs. Charlotte.

Notre Dame
Play
College Football

Notre Dame Won't Participate in EA Sports Game

Notre Dame said it won't provide its branding to EA Sports until name, image and likeness "rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes."

USATSI_15570792
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, February 22

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Raiders helmet
Play
NFL

Raiders' Kemah Siverand Arrested For Street Racing

Siverand was released by the Seahawks in 2020 after attempting to sneak a woman into his team's hotel by dressing her as a player.

The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in an eight-way tie
More Sports

Scripps National Spelling Bee to Return in 2021

The bee is returning with a mostly virtual format this year ahead of an in-person championship in Orlando.

Mike Tomlin on the sidelines during a Steelers game
Play
NFL

Report: Mike Tomlin Tests Positive for COVID-19

Multiple Steelers coaches and staff members reportedly have been sent home after several people tested positive for the virus.

Michael Pittman Jr. with the Colts
Play
NFL

Michael Pittman Jr. Won't Give No. 11 Jersey to Carson Wentz

Michael Pittman Jr. said he spoke with Wentz about his jersey number shortly after the quarterback's trade to the Colts.