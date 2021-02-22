USMNT's McKennie Scores for Juventus vs. Crotone

Weston McKennie is back on the board for Juventus, helping the club make the most of one of its games in hand in an increasingly difficult Serie A race.

McKennie powered home his fourth Serie A goal of the season and fifth in all competitions with a close-range finish after a corner kick to give Juve a 3-0 lead in a win vs. Crotone on Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the first two goals on headers before halftime.

McKennie's goal came in the 66th minute, and it was his first since a Jan. 24 score vs. Bologna. His previous league goals came vs. city rival Torino and AC Milan, while he also scored a sensational goal in the Champions League vs. Barcelona. For his latest, he once again broke out the Harry Potter goal celebration.

The four goals mark a single-domestic-season high for McKennie, whose previous high was three last season for Schalke.

Juventus entered the day uncharacteristically in sixth place in Serie A, with two games in hand on the clubs it's chasing. The win vs. Crotone vaults the club into third, though, four points behind AC Milan and eight behind Inter Milan, with one game in hand on both.

As for McKennie, the 22-year-old Texas native continues to prove his worth for Juventus in his season on loan from Schalke, with his move widely expected to become permanent upon the conclusion of the campaign.