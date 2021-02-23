How to Watch Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

SI.com
Lazio vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Reigning champion Bayern Munich continues its UEFA Champions League title defense Tuesday when it faces Lazio in Rome in the first leg of the round of 16.

Bayern Munich is fresh off winning the FIFA Club World Cup, confirming the German power as just the second club to ever win a sextuple, following Barcelona in 2009. Bayern has dropped points in each of its two Bundesliga games since returning from Qatar, though, battling back to draw Arminia Bielefeld before being beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

The match pits two of the world's most prolific strikers against one another, with Bayern's Robert Lewandowski going head-to-head with Lazio's Ciro Immobile. Despite Lewandowski's tremendous 2019-20 season in the Bundesliga, it was Immobile who won the European Golden Shoe for most goals in a European domestic league with 36 for the Serie A club.

Lewandowski is at it again, leading the Bundesliga with 26 goals, while Immobile is in the running for top honors in Serie A again with 14 this season. Lewandowski scored three times in the group stage, as Bayern romped to a first-place finish, while Immobile scored five in Lazio's runner-up finish behind Borussia Dortmund.

This match will be the first time Bayern and Lazio will have met in European competition. The second leg is slated for March 17 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

