SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Atalanta will welcome Real Madrid to Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, as the two teams meet for their first leg in the Champions League round of 16. 

Wednesday marks the Italian club's second straight appearance in the knockout stage, while Madrid has been eliminated from this round in its last two UCL campaigns.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can watch the Champions League match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access

Atalanta won three of its six Group D games this season—all three wins came away from home—and secured a knockout berth with a 1–0 win at Ajax in its final fixture. However, a 5–0 defeat to Liverpool on Matchday 3 was instrumental in its second-place finish behind the English champions.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side debuted in the Champions League last season, surprisingly reaching the quarterfinals and very nearly beating PSG before a late collapse prevented the club from reaching the semis. Wednesday's match will be their first meeting with Madrid and comes nearly a year after a match in the same stage vs. Valencia in Milan that was dubbed "Game Zero" after it was linked to a spread of the coronavirus that ravaged Bergamo in the early stages of the pandemic.

Real Madrid, the 13-time European champions, finished first in Group B after overcoming a shaky start to the group stage. They took only one point from their first two games—a home loss, 3–2, to Shakhtar Donetsk and a 2–2 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Madrid turned things around with two consecutive wins over Inter Milan to collect six of their 10 points in the first round. 

With a goal on Matchday 2, Karim Benzema equaled Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring in 16 successive Champions League campaigns. Benzema is one of a handful of Real Madrid regulars unfit to play in the first leg, though, leaving Zinedine Zidane with a thinned-out squad against a dynamic opponent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dwyane Wade
Play
NBA

Wade Talks Golfing With Tiger Day Before Accident

Dwyane Wade discussed Tiger Woods's car accident and their time together one day before the crash.

jimmy-butler-bts
NBA

This Cover Shoot Left Jimmy Butler in ‘Shock'

A lot of work went into SI Kids’ Science of Sports issue.

Colorado Rockies Trevor Story
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Colorado Rockies Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Colorado Rockies hitters and pitchers

Ryan Saunders with the Timberwolves
Play
NBA

Coaches Association Criticizes Timberwolves Hiring Process

Timberwolves assistant David Vanterpool was passed over for Minnesota's head coach role after Ryan Saunders was fired on Sunday night.

Chicago Cubs Javier Baez
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Chicago Cubs Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Chicago Cubs hitters and pitchers

Dele-Alli-Goal-Tottenham
Play
Soccer

Dele Alli Connects for Majestic Bicycle Kick Goal in UEL

The out-of-favor Tottenham star scored a sensational goal in the second leg of the round of 32.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Philadelphia Phillies Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Philadelphia Phillies hitters and pitchers

Cam Newton looks on from the sidelines with head coach Bill Belichick
Play
NFL

Newton: Belichick is 'Most Misunderstood Person' in Sports

Newton: "Bill's not cold. Nobody on that team [has] an aura where you don't want to be around him."