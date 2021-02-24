USMNT's Dike Scores 1st Goal for Barnsley

SI.com
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
Daryl Dike is on the board for Barnsley.

The U.S. men's national team and Orlando City forward scored his first goal on loan in England's second tier, coming off the bench and helping to put away a 2-0 victory over Stoke City with his 90th-minute strike on Wednesday. 

Dike, who scored eight goals and had four assists in his rookie MLS season, toed the offside line and delivered a strong right-footed finish to the far post to double his club's lead. Dike is on loan through the end of the Championship season after securing a deadline day move, and Barnsley reportedly has a $20 million option to buy.

The 20-year-old Dike, who maintains Nigeria eligibility (his brother and sister both represented the Nigeria national teams), made his U.S. debut in last month's friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago–an appearance that helped clear him for the work permit and paved the way for his loan

He's made five appearances in all competitions so far (two starts). The win was Barnsley's fourth in a row and inched the club closer to the promotion playoff places in the Championship.

