Father of Liverpool Goalie Alisson Drowns in Brazil Lake

Jose Becker, the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker died Wednesday after drowning in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil, according to Reuters. He was 57 years old.

Becker was swimming at a dam when the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. No foul play was suspected, according to local authorities.

Alisson was voted FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper in 2019, one year after joining Liverpool from Roma. Before his stint at Roma, he played for Brazilian club Internacional. His older brother, Muriel, is a goalkeeper for Brazil's Fluminense, and also played for Internacional.

Internacional offered condolences to the family via Twitter on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker's death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel," the club said. "Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain."

Liverpool has lost four straight matches in the Premier League to fall to sixth place in the table. The Reds play at Sheffield United on Sunday, followed by a home tilt against Chelsea on March 4.