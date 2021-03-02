SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Lazio vs. Torino Winds Up With More Farcical Scenes for Serie A

Author:
Publish date:

ROME (AP) — In more farcical scenes in Serie A, bemused Lazio players walked onto the Stadio Olimpico pitch — with some even taking selfies — despite knowing that their Torino opponents were self-isolating hundreds of miles away in Turin on Tuesday.

A coronavirus outbreak forced Torino players and staff into self-isolation that doesn’t end until midnight Tuesday, hours after the scheduled kickoff against Lazio in Rome.

Nevertheless, Lazio followed its usual matchday routine and the club announced the starting lineup on social media. The players walked around the field and some snapped selfies as they waited until 45 minutes after kickoff, when the match could be officially called off.

Serie A’s governing body held an emergency meeting earlier in the day but voted not to postpone the match.

“You can’t defend the league and its integrity by ignoring objective reality,” Torino president Urbano Cairo said when asked if he expected that decision. “We can’t move from Turin, that’s glaringly obvious.

“I expect things to be done logically, if you add one plus one you shouldn’t have to do a thousand steps to get to two.”

The decision saw a repeat of the scenes around the Juventus-Napoli match last October when the Bianconeri followed their regular matchday routine and went out onto the field despite knowing their opponent had not left Naples.

Napoli was handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league and docked one point but eventually had that overturned on appeal by the Italian Olympic Committee — after several failed attempts in other courts — and the match will be rescheduled.

Cairo said the club will also fight its case through the courts if it is handed a 3-0 loss by the league’s disciplinary commission.

“Now we’ll see what will happen. It’s obvious we’ll appeal. We will do all the appeals possible,” he said.

Torino’s match against Sassuolo last Friday was postponed until March 17. That decision was announced the day before the match, two days after the local health authority in Turin ordered the temporary closure of the club’s training ground and instructed all the players and coaching staff to self-isolate.

Eight Torino players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The more contagious variant that emerged in England has been identified in some cases.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lazio-Torino
Play
Soccer

Lazio vs. Torino Winds Up With More Farcical Scenes for Serie A

With Torino stuck home in quarantine, Serie A neglected to postpone its match vs. Lazio, which showed up ready to play.

lloyd-pierce-atlanta-hawks
NBA

NBA Coaches Criticize 'Insane' Lloyd Pierce Firing

Pierce was fired on Monday after posting a 63–120 record in three years with the Hawks.

Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway
Play
MLB

Report: MLB, Cleveland Likely Knew About Callaway Allegations

A February report alleged former Cleveland coach Mickey Callaway sent inappropriate photographs and unsolicited messages to five women in sports media.

Zion Williamson dunking against the Warriors.
NBA

Report: Zion Yet to Decide on Dunk Contest, Stars Decline Invites

Zion has yet to decide if he wants to compete in the dunk contest while Jaylen Brown and Miles Bridges say no.

Terry Francona
Play
MLB

Nick Francona Calls Out Father, Cleveland for Callaway's Behavior

Nick Francona called out his father and the Cleveland organization for their handling of the accounts of sexual harassment about Mickey Callaway.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE & K

Senior expert Michael Fabiano prepared his way-too-early fantasy football rankings for the 2021 season.

Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler face off on NXT
Play
Wrestling

NXT’s Dakota Kai Is on the Verge of Her Biggest WWE Moment

“I’m the first-ever Kiwi woman signed to WWE, so I’m blazing a new trail,” Dakota Kai says. “And there is still so much to accomplish.”

Blachowicz-ufc-259
MMA

Catching Up with Jan Blachowicz Ahead of UFC 259

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz discusses bout.against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.