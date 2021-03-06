How to Watch Bayern vs. Dortmund

Bayern Munich will host Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday when all eyes will be on Allianz Arena for the global spectacle.

Dortmund aims to win its third straight league game to boost its chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Bavarians cannot lose the rivalry match if they want to ensure their spot atop the league table ahead of RB Leipzig.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ or fuboTV (sign up now for a free seven-day trial).

After dropping five points in two recent matches, Bayern bounced back with a significant 5–1 win over Cologne last weekend. The victory ensured Hansi Flick's side stayed two points clear of Leipzig, and also saw Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry return from illness and injury, respectively, in the second half to help their club take back control of the match.

Bayern can focus all of its attention on Der Klassiker since it doesn't return to Champions League action for another week.

BVB sits 13 points behind Bayern in the table and isn't in a Champions League qualifying position at present. Fifth-placed Dortmund may be out of the title push for now but can open up the race for top honors with a win. The club has overcome a recent skid to win its last four matches in all competitions.

The match also pits two of the league's most prolific players against one another. Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski leads the league with 28 goals, while Dortmund's Erling Haaland is third with 17. Dortmund will be without some key players, though, with Raphael Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho and U.S. international Gio Reyna all sidelined.

Of the last 26 Bundesliga titles, 22 have gone to either Bayern or Dortmund, with the Reds chasing their ninth in a row.