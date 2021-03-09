How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla

SI.com
17-Year-Old American Gio Reyna Is Ready to Star
Sevilla and Dortmund played one of the more exciting first legs of the UEFA Champions League's round of 16, and all signs point to a rerun of their explosive 3-2 result last month. 

With three away goals scored in the first half of the first leg last month, Dortmund comes into Tuesday's second leg with the clear advantage—along with the Champions League's top goalscorer this season in Erling Haaland. Luuk de Jong's late goal in the first leg gives Sevilla hope of overturning the result, though, and advancing to the quarterfinals.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+.

Dortmund will be without a key player in 20-year-old England phenom Jadon Sancho due to injury. Haaland had an injury scare of his own this weekend when he was subbed off in an entertaining 4-2 loss to rival Bayern Munich. The Norwegian international scored two goals in the first 10 minutes to give him 45 goals in 46 appearances for Dortmund since arriving from RB Salzburg just over a year ago. But Dortmund manager Edin Terzic allayed all fears when he confirmed that Haaland will be available to face Sevilla. 

Contrary to their sixth place standing in the Bundesliga, Dortmund is in great form in Champions League, where the club has not lost in its last seven home matches in the competition. 

Sevilla will be desperate to score at least two goals to overcome the 3-2 deficit—something the Spanish side has not accomplished in its last three matches—while trying to stave off a Dortmund attack that has not been shut out since September. 

