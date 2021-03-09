How to Watch Juventus vs. Porto

SI.com
Is Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo a True Rivalry?
Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will have to overcome a 2-1 deficit in the Champions League round of 16 if they hope to advance to the quarterfinals.

The second leg in Turin against Porto is reminiscent of the 2019 round of 16 when Juventus faced a 2-0 deficit against Atlético Madrid, only for Ronaldo to score a hat trick in a legendary performance to see Juventus through to the quarterfinals.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, TUDN, UniMás

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+.

In the first leg in Portugal last month, Juventus conceded in the opening minutes of each half but wrested a late goal that could prove to be critical in the return leg where a 1-0 win would see the Italian side advance.

Juventus carries plenty of momentum coming into the second leg and is fresh off a comeback this weekend against Lazio, where Ronaldo was rested until late in the second half. After scoring 10 goals in the four matches since the Porto loss, the reigning Serie A champions will come into the return leg knowing that Alvaro Morata and Champions League assist leader Juan Cuadrado will return after missing last month's meeting.

Despite going unbeaten at home in their last 11 games in all competitions, Juve would be remiss to not take Porto seriously after underestimating Champions League semifinalist Lyon in last season's round of 16. Porto feels right at home on the road, where it has not lost in its last seven away matches. 

