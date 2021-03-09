Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Goalless in Champions League Loss

Two-and-a-half years ago, Juventus bought Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for $117 million in order to get the Italian side over the line in Champions League. On Tuesday, Juventus was eliminated from the round of 16 for the second straight year in a hectic finish for the ages.

It was another Portuguese midfielder who proved to be the star of Tuesday's extra-time thriller between Porto and Juventus as Sérgio Oliveira scored two goals to see Porto through. Entering the match leading 2-1, Porto lost 3-2 on Tuesday in Turin but advanced in the end thanks to an early penalty from Oliveira and his stunning free-kick in the 115th minute.

Ronaldo went goalless once again but played a crucial role in the deciding goal in extra time with the aggregate even at 3-3. Oliveira sent his free-kick under the Juventus wall and through the legs of Ronaldo to give Porto the critical away goal. Two minutes later, Adrien Rabiot seemed to bring Juventus back from the dead with a laser header, but the goal wasn't enough to overcome Porto's two away goals.

Following 30 minutes of extra time, Porto ended up playing more of the match down a man than the 55 minutes it played with a full team after Mehdi Taremi saw red for petulantly kicking away the ball following a foul early in the second half. But the Portuguese visitors held on despite a brace from Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, a handful of Juve chances that hit the post and a 93rd-minute potential game-winning goal from Alvaro Morata that was ruled offside.

With the shocking win, Porto advances to the Champions League quarterfinals for only the second time since 2008/09.