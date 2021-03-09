California Rep. Matsui Introduces USWNT Equal Pay Bill

Congresswomen Doris Matsui and Rosa DeLauro introduced a bill on Monday that aims to "ensure the World Cup-winning USWNT are paid fair and equitable wages compared to the U.S. Men’s team."

Monday's bill comes less than six months after the U.S. women’s national team settled a lawsuit with the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding unequal pay. The settlement did not address compensation issues, though the players did earn improved travel conditions and support staff.

The USWNT's initial lawsuit claimed the USSF did not pay female players equitably under their collective bargaining agreement. The women's team asked for more than $66 million in damages.

The inequitable pay claims made by the USWNT were dismissed by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in May 2020. The USWNT was then allowed to appeal Klausner's decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Stars such as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Carli Lloyd are household names, yet their hard work—which has brought our nation various World Cups including the most recent tournament—is grossly undervalued," Congresswoman Matsui said in a statement on Monday. From factory floors to the boardroom, to the soccer pitch of the world’s biggest stage, women everywhere perform the same job and do not get what they deserve—equal pay for equal work."

"The GOALS Act provides a clear message to the U.S. Soccer Federation—make real reforms to provide equal wages to their female athletes or sacrifice vital funds for the 2026 World Cup. I stand with our USWNT as we renew our commitment to end pay discrimination, close the wage gap and ensure women of all backgrounds have equity in the workplace.”

The USWNT won their fourth SheBelievesCup in February, capping the tournament with a 6-0 win over Argentina. Megan Rapinoe tallied two goals in the victory.