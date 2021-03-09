California Rep. Matsui Introduces USWNT Equal Pay Bill

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
USSF's equal pay response: USWNT has made more than the men
USSF's equal pay response: USWNT has made more than the men

California Rep. Doris Matsui Introduces USWNT Equal Pay Bill

Author:
Publish date:

Congresswomen Doris Matsui and Rosa DeLauro introduced a bill on Monday that aims to "ensure the World Cup-winning USWNT are paid fair and equitable wages compared to the U.S. Men’s team."

Monday's bill comes less than six months after the U.S. women’s national team settled a lawsuit with the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding unequal pay. The settlement did not address compensation issues, though the players did earn improved travel conditions and support staff.

The USWNT's initial lawsuit claimed the USSF did not pay female players equitably under their collective bargaining agreement. The women's team asked for more than $66 million in damages.

The inequitable pay claims made by the USWNT were dismissed by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in May 2020. The USWNT was then allowed to appeal Klausner's decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. 

“Stars such as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Carli Lloyd are household names, yet their hard work—which has brought our nation various World Cups including the most recent tournament—is grossly undervalued," Congresswoman Matsui said in a statement on Monday. From factory floors to the boardroom, to the soccer pitch of the world’s biggest stage, women everywhere perform the same job and do not get what they deserve—equal pay for equal work."

"The GOALS Act provides a clear message to the U.S. Soccer Federation—make real reforms to provide equal wages to their female athletes or sacrifice vital funds for the 2026 World Cup. I stand with our USWNT as we renew our commitment to end pay discrimination, close the wage gap and ensure women of all backgrounds have equity in the workplace.”

The USWNT won their fourth SheBelievesCup in February, capping the tournament with a 6-0 win over Argentina. Megan Rapinoe tallied two goals in the victory. 

YOU MAY LIKE

The USWNT routs Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup
Play
Soccer

California Rep. Matsui Introduces USWNT Equal Pay Bill

The GOALS act aims to "ensure the World Cup-winning USWNT are paid fair and equitable wages compared to the U.S. Men’s team."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Play
NFL

Dak Prescott Didn't Cave and It Paid Off

It was a long time in the making, but Dak Prescott finally got what he wanted from the Cowboys with a long-term deal.

isaiah-wilson-tennessee-titans
NFL

Source: Titans Trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

Wilson played just four snaps in his rookie season after being selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

dak-prescott-cowboys
Play
Fantasy

Top 20 Fantasy Free Agent Destination Predictions

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano focuses on the most notable fantasy-relevant free agents and their potential destinations

Dak Prescott runs from a Rams defender during a game
Play
NFL

Cowboys Sign Dak Prescott to $160 Million Deal

Prescott has tallied 106 touchdown passes in five seasons with the Cowboys, posting a 42–27 record as a starter.

Damian Lillard and Paul George square off
NBA

George Says Lillard's Deep Threes Are a 'Great Shot'

Lillard said he and George have shaken hands and put the past behind them after Sunday's All-Star Game

49ers OT Trent Williams, Broncos LB Von Miller and Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
Play
NFL

MAQB: Waiting on Salary Cap as Franchise Tag Deadline Arrives

Only one player has been tagged, as we wait for the NFL's 2021 salary cap. Plus, what does the future hold for Trent Williams and Von Miller?

Inter-Milan-Skirniar-Atalanta
Play
Soccer

Inter Milan Goes Six Points Clear Atop Serie A

Inter shut out Atalanta to widen the gap with AC Milan and Juventus.