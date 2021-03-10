USMNT's Sargent Scores in 3rd Straight Werder Bremen Game

SI.com
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
USMNT's Sargent Scores in Third Straight Game for Werder Bremen

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — U.S. forward Josh Sargent’s fifth Bundesliga goal of the season lifted Werder Bremen to a 2-0 win over 10-man Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday, which moved his team further away from the relegation zone.

Sargent was on hand to apply the finish in the 47th minute when Milot Rashica’s shot took a looping deflection toward the far post.

Bielefeld’s hopes of a comeback were hit when Nathan de Medina was sent off in the 71st after a video review found his clumsy challenge on Niclas Füllkrug worthy of a red card. De Medina made contact with Füllkrug’s ankle from behind with his studs and was initially given a yellow card before VAR intervened.

Bremen took advantage almost immediately as Kevin Möhwald finished off a team move down the right flank in the 75th by side-footing in Maximilian Eggestein’s cut-back cross from the touchline.

Bremen stayed 12th in the 18-team table but extended its cushion over Bielefeld in the relegation playoff place to 11 points. Bielefeld is 16th, a point above Mainz in the automatic relegation zone and two behind 15th-place Hertha Berlin.

