Messi Scores Wonder Goal for Barcelona vs. PSG

What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Thunderous Goal Against PSG in Champions League

Lionel Messi lit up the City of Lights with a stunner of a goal in the first half of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against Paris Saint-Germain. 

With Barcelona trailing 1-0 (5-1 on aggregate) in the second leg, Messi added another incredible highlight to his seemingly endless reel, rocketing an unstoppable shot from 25 yards out to draw even on the day with the French hosts. 

However, the Argentina legend was unfortunate not to double his goal total on the night when his penalty in stoppage time of the first half was saved by PSG keeper Keylor Navas and ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar. 

A 30th-minute penalty from PSG's Kylian Mbappe saw the 22-year-old French star break Messi's record as the youngest player to 25 Champions League goals just a day after Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland became the youngest to 20 UCL goals. 

