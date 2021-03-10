How to Watch PSG vs. Barcelona

Despite the 4-1 first-leg drubbing that Paris Saint-Germain handed Barcelona last month, plenty of hype surrounds this clash of titans in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with memories of La Remontada (The Comeback) still fresh.

In March 2017, Barcelona entered into UEFA Champions League lore by becoming the first Champions League team to overcome a 4-0 deficit with a 6-1 victory against PSG in the second leg of the round of 16.

However, the hype may overshadow the stark differences between Wednesday's fixture and the epic 2017 comeback, the first being that a main actor in La Remontada now plays for the other side. A few months after his two late goals to push Barcelona over the line, Neymar joined PSG in a world-record $263 million transfer. But according to PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Brazilian star won't be risked in the second leg on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a thigh injury that has kept him out for the last month.

Last season's Champions League runner-up will also be without forward Moise Kean, who scored in February's 4-1 win, but unlike its 2017 collapse, PSG will host Barcelona at the spectator-less Parc des Princes rather than at the raucous Camp Nou. The Ligue 1 champions also have Kylian Mbappé ready to reprise his hat-trick performance that buried Barça last month.

A lot has changed for Barcelona in the last three years as the club navigates multiple crises outside of its on-field identity crisis, including the looming uncertainty over Lionel Messi's future and a financial crimes scandal that saw its former president and current CEO arrested last week. But the Blaugrana enter Wednesday in excellent form with four consecutive shutout victories where it has outscored opponents 10-0. Surely the Spanish giants will hold out hope that they can catch lightning in a bottle for a second time against PSG, however unlikely.

