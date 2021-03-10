LIVE: PSG Looks to Finish Off Barcelona in UCL Last 16

SI.com
SOCCER
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
LIVE: PSG Looks to Finish Off Barcelona in Champions League Last 16

PSG and Barcelona have been in this situation before, and while the circumstances surrounding the second leg are different this time around, there's still plenty of intrigue to see if Barça can pull off the unthinkable again.

Nearly four years to the day of its comeback from a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League round of 16 vs. PSG, Barcelona heads to the Parc des Princes looking to overturn a 4-1 deficit. "La Remontada," as the 6-1 second-leg win in 2017 became known, featured a packed Camp Nou and an influential Neymar that helped Barcelona stun a shellshocked PSG.

This time around, Neymar is donning PSG's colors (though he's out injured on Wednesday), and the setting will be an empty stadium in the French capital, with a PSG side a bit more battle-tested in the Champions League after reaching the final last season. Under Mauricio Pochettino, PSG showed its mettle in Catalonia and requires another professional performance to see off Lionel Messi & Co. to advance.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals, where Borussia Dortmund and Porto secured their places on Tuesday.

