How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

Argentina's Superclasico foes Boca Juniors and River Plate renew their rivalry Sunday night in Buenos Aires in the Copa de la Liga Profesional. The domestic cup competition, in its second year, splits 26 sides into two groups of 13. While Boca and River are in opposite groups, each side plays one rival from the opposite group during the competition, with the top four teams in each group making the quarterfinals after a 13-game round-robin.

Boca Juniors is the reigning champion after beating Banfield on penalties last year.

River Plate is outside of the top four in its group through four matches, going 2-2-0, with its most recent outing a 1-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors.

Boca, meanwhile, is fourth in its group, going 2-2-0, with its most recent match a 7-1 thrashing of Velez Sarsfield.

The two clubs are the most storied and successful in Argentina's history, with River Plate's 36 domestic league championships besting Boca's 34—though Boca is the reigning champion. The two are also among the most successful in the Copa Libertadores, with Boca Juniors's six South American titles the second-most in history, while River is close behind with four. They nearly met in the 2020 Copa Libertadores final, only to both fall to Brazilian opposition in the semifinals.

The two did meet in a famous, 2018 final, whose second leg was delayed and relocated to Madrid due to fan unrest and safety concerns. River Plate won, 5-3 on aggregate, after extra time in the second leg. River also bested Boca in the 2019 semifinals, 2-1 on aggregate, before falling to Flamengo in the final.

