Copa América to Go Forward With 10 Teams

CONMEBOL Confirms Copa América 2021 Will Take Place With Only 10 Teams

For the first time since 1993, the Copa América will not feature two guest nations after CONMEBOL announced it will host this summer's tournament with only the 10 South American nations. 

Australia and Qatar were slated to participate in the upcoming Copa América, which was postponed from last year to this summer due to the pandemic, but both national teams were forced to withdraw due to  World Cup qualifying in Asia this summer. 

CONMEBOL confirmed that it will move forward with a 10-team tournament composed of two groups of five rather than seek out two more teams. Eight teams will still advance to the quarterfinals, meaning that only one team from each group won't move on to the knockout stages. 

"As is tradition, CONMEBOL, at the time, invited teams from other confederations," the South American confederation said in a statement. "However, the suspended matches and delays brought about by the pandemic that affected world football prevented other nations from participating."

For the first time in Copa América history, the tournament will take place in two countries with Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Bolivia playing their group stage matches in Argentina and defending champion Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela forming the second group with games in Colombia. The tournament opens June 13 with Argentina hosting Chile in a rematch of the eventful 2016 Centenario final and ends with the final on July 10 in Barranquilla, Colombia. 

Full Copa América 2021 schedule (all times ET): 

GROUP STAGE

June 13: Argentina vs. Chile, 5 p.m.
June 13: Paraguay vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.
June 14: Brazil vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m.
June 14: Colombia vs. Ecuador, 10 p.m.
June 17: Chile vs. Bolivia, 5 p.m.
June 17: Argentina vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m.
June 18: Colombia vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m.
June 18: Peru vs. Brazil, 10 p.m.
June 20: Uruguay vs. Chile, 4 p.m.
June 20: Argentina vs. Paraguay, 7 p.m.
June 21: Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 6 p.m.
June 21: Colombia vs. Peru, 9 p.m.
June 23: Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.
June 23: Chile vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.
June 24: Ecuador vs. Peru, 6 p.m.
June 24: Colombia vs. Brazil, 9 p.m.
June 27: Argentina vs. Bolivia, 5 p.m.
June 27: Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m.
June 28: Ecuador vs. Brazil, 9 p.m.
June 28: Venezuela vs. Peru, 9 p.m.

KNOCKOUT STAGE

Quarterfinal 1, July 2: No. 2 Group A vs. No. 3 Group B, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal 2, July 2: No. 1 Group A vs. No. 4 Group B, 8 p.m.
Quarterfinal 3, July 3: No. 2 Group B vs. No. 3 Group A, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4, July 3: No. 1 Group B vs. No. 4 Group A , 9 p.m.
Semifinal 1: July 5, Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner, 9 p.m.
Semifinal 2: July 6, Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner, 7 p.m
Third-Place Match, July 9: Semifinal 1 Loser vs. Semifinal 2 Loser, 8 p.m.
Final, July 10: Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner, 8 p.m.

