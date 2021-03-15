Messi Nets Stunning Goal vs. Huesca in Record-Tying Appearance

SI.com
SOCCER
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
Messi's Golazo Makes Him First to Score 20 League Goals in 13 Straight Seasons

After Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half hat trick on Sunday, all eyes naturally turned to Barcelona's Monday matchup with Huesca to see what Lionel Messi would do. The Argentine legend didn't disappoint with two goals and an assist that included a world-class strike to make him the first player to score 20 league goals in 13 straight seasons. 

Ronaldo had joined Messi in scoring 20 league goals in 12 straight seasons earlier this month, only for Messi to set the new standard. It's the sign of a gilded era in world soccer when it's simply expected that Messi and Ronaldo will continue to volley highlights back and forth year after year, and Messi made sure to commemorate his 767th career appearance for Barcelona that equals the club record set by former teammate Xavi. 

In the 13th minute, the Huesca defense paid for leaving Messi with too much space as the superstar casually dribbled forward after a majestic touch to evade a sliding defender and launched a spinning effort with his left that hit off the bottom of the crossbar and in. 

Antoine Griezmann followed up Messi's stunning effort with a rocket of his own to double Barcelona's lead, scoring from just outside the penalty area in the 35th minute for his first league goal since February 3. 

Messi added an assist on Barcelona's third goal with his cross to Óscar Mingueza, but it was his 90th-minute goal that sealed the 4-1 win with a deflected shot from distance. 

Following their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG last week, the Catalan giant's focus falls upon La Liga, where a win against Huesca would see the club gain ground on league-leading Atlético Madrid and climb within four points. Both Juventus and Barcelona's elimination from Champions League means that this year will be the first Champions League quarterfinals without either Messi or Ronaldo in 16 years

