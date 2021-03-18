How to Watch Arsenal vs. Olympiakos

Arsenal and Olympiakos square off for the fourth time in the last two years in the Europa League knockout stage on Thursday.

The Greek giants will look to repeat last season's late-match heroics against Arsenal after Youssef El-Arabi's extra-time goal sent Olympiakos through on away goals. But this year Olympiakos has a much bigger mountain to climb after the Gunners scored three away goals in the first leg last week.

Tied at 1-1, Arsenal secured two goals from the unlikeliest of sources—defensive midfielder Mohamed Elneny and center-back Gabriel—in the final 11 minutes to give themselves a comfortable cushion heading back to the Emirates Stadium, where even a potential 2-0 Olympiakos win won't be enough to eliminate the Gunners.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMás

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to the starting lineup after being benched for the club's win in the North London Derby due to disciplinary reasons, although manager Mikel Arteta said the forward is in contention to play on Thursday.

Olympiakos's chances seem extra slim after Egyptian striker Ahmed Kouka went down with an injury over the weekend. If there is any chance for the Greek side, it lies in El-Arabi, who has scored in each of the last three Europa League matches against Arsenal including last week's equalizer.

