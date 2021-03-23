CBS Secures Broadcasting Rights to Serie A in New Deal

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?

Serie A Games Moving From ESPN to CBS in the U.S. Starting Next Season

Author:
Publish date:

ROME (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s games with Juventus are moving from ESPN to CBS in the United States starting next season.

The Italian league on Tuesday approved a contract with CBS for Serie A and Italian Cup rights worth about 64 million euros ($75 million) per year for the next three seasons.

Ronaldo has one more season remaining on his contract with Juventus.

Serie A is concluding a three-year stay on ESPN, which streams most of the Italian games online—with a few matches on ESPN2.

Previously, the Italian league was shown on narrowly distributed beIN in the U.S.

“In a strategic area like the U.S. we have increased by more than 30% the value of our rights with a top partner in CBS,” Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said, comparing the deal to the previous contract with ESPN, which was made through IMG.

De Siervo added that the contract with CBS was just the beginning of a move to showcase its “investments and editorial content to support the constant growth of Serie A in all of North America.”

Five Serie A clubs—AC Milan, Roma, Fiorentina, Parma and Bologna—have North American owners, which De Siervo said “played a role” in establishing a more lucrative contract in the U.S.

IMG purchased all of the Italian league’s international rights during the previous contract in 2017 at a price of 371 million euros (nearly $450 million) per season—then resold them country by country.

This time, the league is attempting to arrange deals with each country directly, More contracts are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

De Siervo told The Associated Press in an interview this week that a series of circumstances—the pandemic and a falling out with beIN—will lead to reduced overall income from the international rights.

Meanwhile, the Italian league’s 20 clubs again failed to reach a consensus over where to sell its much more valuable domestic rights; the leading offer has been just short of the current contract’s level.

Streaming service DAZN has offered 840 million euros ($1 billion) per season for the rights to all 10 matches each weekend domestically, while satellite provider Sky Italia—the longtime leader—would chip in 70 million euros ($80 million) to show three games co-exclusively.

If the national rights are not assigned by Monday, the current offers would expire and a new auction process would be opened

As for the U.S. market, CBS took over Champions League and Europa League rights from Turner when the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season resumed last summer.

CBS also plans to televise some CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers in English language, not including home games of the U.S. or Mexican national teams.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Watson Faces 16 Lawsuits, Lawyer Says QB Blackmailed

The Texans quarterback now faces 16 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and misconduct.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski begin World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

UEFA Kicks Off Its World Cup Qualifying Road to Qatar

Europe will send 13 nations to the 2022 World Cup, with that process beginning this week under unique circumstances.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus.
Play
Soccer

CBS Secures Broadcasting Rights to Serie A in New Deal

CBS has purchased U.S. broadcasting rights to Serie A and Coppa Italia matches in a deal worth $75 million per season.

Mark Emmert at a press conference.
Play
College Basketball

Emmert Agrees to Independent Review of NCAA Tournaments

Emmert says that "immediate fixes are not enough" in a letter obtained by the Washington Post.

lamelo-ball-charlotte-hornets
NBA

LaMelo Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Could Return This Season

Charlotte's rookie sensation could still return to the floor before the end of the 2020-21 season.

Former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley
NBA

Details Emerge in Ex-Mavs Center Shawn Bradley's Bike Crash

Former Mavs center Shawn Bradley was reportedly passing a parked car on his bike when he was hit by a moving vehicle in an accident that left him paralyzed.

Lucas Williamson, Corey Kispert and John Petty
Play
College Basketball

Ranking the Men's Sweet 16: Who Looks Strongest?

We're down to just 16 teams, but some are closer to cutting down the nets than others.

Marcus Mariota on the sidelines with the Raiders.
Play
NFL

Report: Mariota to Sign Reworked Deal With Raiders

Mariota is reportedly expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Raiders.