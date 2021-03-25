How to Watch Germany vs. Iceland

Germany's road to World Cup redemption begins on Thursday with a highly anticipated matchup against Iceland.

Germany has never failed to qualify for a World Cup and it still has two players from the 2014 World Cup-winning team in the squad (Manuel Neuer and Mattias Ginter). But Die Mannschaft are still haunted by a last-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

The Jogi Low farewell tour begins in earnest with Germany's triple-header of World Cup qualifying matches against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia in the next week. The manager announced last month that he will end his 15-year stint at the helm of Germany after this summer's European championships.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Germany will also have to face Armenia and Liechtenstein in Group J in the new UEFA qualifying format. Winners of each group will advance to the World Cup in Qatar in November 2022 while the second-place finishers and two qualifiers from the UEFA Nations League will compete in a three-group playoff for the remaining three World Cup spots next spring.

All eyes will be on 18-year-old Bayern Munich prospect Jamal Musiala after his stunning decision to choose Germany over England, where he made all but two of his 16 junior international appearances.

Iceland won't reprise its role as Euro 2016 darling after missing out on this summer's Euros, but can reset by qualifying for its second straight World Cup after debuting in Russia in 2018.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.