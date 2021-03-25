How to Watch Spain vs. Greece

SI.com
Reliving Spain's Magical World Cup Win in 2010
Spain vs. Greece Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, TV Channel, Time

Spain will enter this summer's European Championship as one of the favorites after a blistering qualifying campaign, but it will have to start from scratch in World Cup qualifying with Greece first up on the docket Thursday. La Furia Roja have a legacy to uphold: They haven't lost in its last 63 World Cup qualifiers going back to 1993. 

More recently, Spain has only lost once—to Ukraine of all teams—in its last 19 international fixtures, with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique leading Spain through part of Euro qualifying before returning for the UEFA Nations League.  

For the 2010 World Cup champions, it will be difficult to live up to the sheer joy of November's 6-0 rout of Germany in the Nations League when Ferran Torres scored more goals (three) in one night than in his first season at Manchester City (two) so far. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA, UniMas

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via ESPN+.

Spain and Greece share a group with Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo in the new World Cup qualifying format. Winners of each group will advance to the World Cup in Qatar that begins in November 2022 while second-place finishers and two qualifiers via the UEFA Nations League will compete in a 12-team, three-group playoff for the remaining three spots in spring 2022.

Greece, meanwhile, has failed to qualify for consecutive Euros—far from its stunning 2004 Euro win—and hasn't featured in a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

