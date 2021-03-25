How to Watch USMNT vs. Jamaica

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USA vs. Jamaica Live Stream: Watch USMNT Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

In the latest chapter between the U.S. men's national team and Jamaica on Thursday, USMNT fans will continue to only get a glimpse of the full team. 

In comes forwards Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent for the first time since October 2019, but Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss out due to injury while Lille's Timothy Weah and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams won't be available due to coronavirus restrictions that would have been enacted upon returning to their respective clubs.

Still, the meeting with The Reggae Boyz in Wiener Neustadt, Austria will provide plenty of opportunities for Gregg Berhalter's young roster to jell. In the next week, the European-based squad will play as many matches together as it has in the last year-and-a-half due to the pandemic, with its last match coming in a scoreless draw with Wales in November.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

While he has already made two appearances for the U.S., 18-year-old Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah is expected to make his first appearance since choosing the U.S. over England (while also forgoing his eligibility for Italy and Ghana) last week. 

The U.S. and Jamaica last met in the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals when two goals from Pulisic and an early strike from McKennie sent the Americans into the final, where they lost 1-0 to Mexico. Following the friendly, the USMNT will head to Belfast for Sunday's friendly against Northern Ireland. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

mike-trout
Play
MLB

MLB Bold Predictions: Will Mike Trout Finally Return to the Playoffs?

Is this finally the year the Angels stop wasting the greatness of Mike Trout?

Christian Pulisic scores for USMNT.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch USMNT vs. Jamaica

How to watch the U.S. men's national team's friendly vs. Jamaica on Thursday, March 25.

kyle lowry
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Heat Engaged in Lowry Trade Talks

The NBA trade deadline is here, and several stars appear to be on the block. Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA.

Ukraine draws France in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

Croatia, Netherlands Lose, France Held in WC Qualifying Openers

The 2018 finalists struggled in their quest to return to the World Cup stage, while Turkey's Burak Yilmaz and Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek each netted hat tricks.

Drake FaceTimes Kyle Lowry during press conference
Play
Extra Mustard

Drake Interrupts Lowry’s Press Conference With FaceTime Call

If this was Kyle Lowry’s final press conference as a Raptor, it was extremely Toronto.

Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Devin Williams pitches against the Cubs at Miller Park.
Play
Fantasy

National League Closer Reports

High-stakes fantasy baseball guru Shawn Childs runs through each National League team's closer and top relief pitcher options

James Karinchak pitches against the Cubs.
Play
Fantasy

American League Closer Reports

High-stakes fantasy baseball guru Shawn Childs runs through each American League team's closer and top relief pitcher options

porter moser loyola chicago
Play
College Basketball

Indiana Should Hire Moser—If He Wants to Leave Loyola

Porter Moser could keep winning at Loyola Chicago, though watching him rebuild Indiana also would be fun.