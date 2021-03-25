How to Watch USMNT vs. Jamaica

In the latest chapter between the U.S. men's national team and Jamaica on Thursday, USMNT fans will continue to only get a glimpse of the full team.

In comes forwards Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent for the first time since October 2019, but Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss out due to injury while Lille's Timothy Weah and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams won't be available due to coronavirus restrictions that would have been enacted upon returning to their respective clubs.

Still, the meeting with The Reggae Boyz in Wiener Neustadt, Austria will provide plenty of opportunities for Gregg Berhalter's young roster to jell. In the next week, the European-based squad will play as many matches together as it has in the last year-and-a-half due to the pandemic, with its last match coming in a scoreless draw with Wales in November.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

While he has already made two appearances for the U.S., 18-year-old Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah is expected to make his first appearance since choosing the U.S. over England (while also forgoing his eligibility for Italy and Ghana) last week.

The U.S. and Jamaica last met in the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals when two goals from Pulisic and an early strike from McKennie sent the Americans into the final, where they lost 1-0 to Mexico. Following the friendly, the USMNT will head to Belfast for Sunday's friendly against Northern Ireland.

