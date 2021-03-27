Ronaldo Storms Off After He is Denied Game-Winning Goal

SI.com
SOCCER
Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Breaking Men's International Scoring Record
Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the field and threw off his captain's armband before the final whistle blew after his last minute goal against Serbia in world Cup qualifying was ruled no good. 

With 13 seconds remaining in extra time, the forward received a long ball inside Serbia's box. Ronaldo tapped the ball in and it rolled past the goal line before a defender slid to swipe it out. 

But the referees ruled the goal as no good. 

Ronaldo was convinced his late strike had crossed the line, which would've handed Portugal the victory—and replays showed he was correct. But, there is no goal-line technology or VAR, thus no goal was given. 

Ronaldo began debating with the linesman as play continued around him, resulting in the forward receiving a yellow card. He stormed off the field before the final whistle, throwing off his captain's armband along the way. 

Ronaldo is eight goals away from breaking Iran striker Ali Daei’s men's international scoring record of 109 goals. This would have marked 103 for the Portugal player. 

Wilson: Ronaldo, Daei and Why International Goals Don't Tell the Full Story

Portugal’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia ended in a draw, 2-2, as a result of the referee's call. 

TURIN, March 25, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) shoots during a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier Group A match between Portugal and Azerbaijan in Turin, Italy, March 24, 2020.
