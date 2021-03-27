How to Watch Wales vs. Mexico: Steam, TV, Time

Ahead of the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup this summer, Mexico will kick off a busy 2021 with a trip to Cardiff to take on No. 18 Wales in El Tri's first match of the year on Saturday.

Mexico, currently ranked ninth in the FIFA World Rankings, enters Saturday unbeaten in its last 10 international fixtures dating back to September 2019, which includes its most recent victories against South Korea and Japan in November.

El Tri has never lost to Wales in their four previous meetings with their last match coming in a scoreless draw at the Rose Bowl in the lead-up to the 2018 World Cup, where they lost to Brazil in the round of 16.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: ESPN+ You can also stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Wales is expected to rest several key players against Mexico after losing to top-ranked Belgium in its first World Cup qualifier on Wednesday; however, defender Chris Gunter is set to become the first player to ever reach 100 caps with the Welsh national team.

It's not the only big match of the weekend for Mexico: The U-23 team has a critical matchup with Canada on Sunday with the winner qualifying for this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Up next for the senior team will be a trip to Wiener Neustadt, Austria, to face Costa Rica in a friendly on Tuesday.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.