Lewandowski's Big Week for Bayern in Doubt After Injury

Robert Lewandowski Wins FIFA's Best Men's Player Award
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is at risk of missing the biggest games of the season for his club and country after sustaining a knee injury while on international duty with Poland. 

After scoring twice against Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, the striker was subbed off just after the hour mark and has since returned to Bayern to receive treatment.

The Polish FA confirmed Lewandowski will likely need five to 10 days to recover from the ligament injury and will miss a critical World Cup qualifier against England in Group I, where only the top team is guaranteed a spot at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming EURO 2020 tournament," the Polish FA said in a statement. "Treatment for this type of injury usually takes five to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to the club, where he will undergo further rehabilitation."

The injury also puts a question mark on Lewandowski's availability for Bayern ahead of a decisive week. The reigning Bundesliga champs face a massive test on Saturday against second-place RB Leipzig, who trail Bayern by four points, in what could be a potential title decider. Just four days later, Bayern will host PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in a rematch of last year's final, which Bayern won 1-0. 

Lewandowski's performance this year has been nothing short of a tour de force. The winner of last year's Best FIFA Men's Player has scored 47 goals in 42 games this season in all competitions for club and country. In the Bundesliga, his astounding total of 35 league goals in 25 games has pulled him to within six of breaking Bayern legend Gerd Muller's single-season record with eight games still left to play. 

