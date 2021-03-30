Ronaldo's Armband Up for Auction in Serbia to Help Save a Baby

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Breaking Men's International Scoring Record
Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Breaking Men's International Scoring Record

Cristiano Ronaldo's Armband Up for Auction in Serbia to Help a Sick Baby

Author:
Publish date:

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Portugal captain’s armband which Cristiano Ronaldo slammed into the ground after his apparent winning goal was disallowed in a World Cup qualifier against Serbia was put up for auction on Tuesday.

A charity group which is trying to collect money for the surgery of a 6-month-old boy from Serbia with spinal muscular atrophy got the armband from a stadium worker who picked it up after the match ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday in Belgrade.

The group said the blue armband with the letter C will be in an online auction for three days.

Ronaldo walked off the field moments before the final whistle after his injury-time goal was not allowed by officials. The Juventus player dinked the ball over the Serbia goalkeeper and it apparently crossed the line before being cleared by an opposing defender.

While heading straight into the dressing room before the final whistle, Ronaldo angrily threw down his captain armband near the touchline.

Ronaldo was publicly criticized for the action and some believe his angry display could lead to FIFA sanctions if the governing body deems his reaction to be offensive or violent conduct.

YOU MAY LIKE

Robert Lewandowski for Poland.
Play
Soccer

Lewandowski Out Four Weeks, Will Miss UCL Quarterfinals

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski will miss four weeks after suffering a knee ligament injury while on international duty with Poland.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Reflecting on the Fantasy Success of First-Round Running Backs (2010-2020)

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano recaps the fantasy success rate of first-round running backs drafted from 2010 to 2020

mj-trump-comments.jpg
Play
NBA

MJ, KD Among New Investors in NBA Top Shot Creator

Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant are among the latest NBA current and former players to invest in Dapper Labs, the startup company behind NBA Top Shot.

William Shatner.
Play
Wrestling

WWE Hall of Fame to Induct William Shatner

Shatner has made multiple appearances on WWE, the first being in 1995.

WWE's Raquel Gonzalez throws Io Shirai through a table on NXT
Wrestling

WWE NXT Moves to Tuesdays After USA Network Extension

WWE’s “Wednesday Night War” with AEW is over.

Cristiano Ronaldo throws his Portugal armband
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo's Armband Up for Auction in Serbia to Help Save a Baby

Proceeds will help fund the surgery of a 6-month-old boy from Serbia with spinal muscular atrophy.

Sergio Agüero is leaving Manchester City after 10 years
Play
Soccer

Agüero's Place in Premier League, Man City History

This summer, the Argentine great will be leaving Manchester City, where he's left an indelible impact and secured his legacy.

Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker react after Smart's turnover.
Play
Extra Mustard

Marcus Smart Committed a Spectacularly Boneheaded Turnover

Not so smart after all