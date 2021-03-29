Referee Apologizes for Cristiano Ronaldo's Disallowed Goal

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Breaking Men's International Scoring Record
Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Breaking Men's International Scoring Record

Referee Apologizes to Portugal for Cristiano Ronaldo's Disallowed Goal

Author:
Publish date:

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie has apologized to the Portuguese national team for denying Cristiano Ronaldo's potential match-winner in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Tied 2-2 with Serbia after blowing a two-goal lead, Portugal appeared to score a late stoppage-time winner after Ronaldo's sublime touch on a long pass into the box rolled under the Serbia goalkeeper. 

But Makkelie, an international referee since 2008, ruled that Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic had cleared the ball off the line whereas replays showed that it was a clear goal. But without VAR or goal-line technology in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, there was nothing to override the call on the field as the two nations each took home a point. 

"According to FIFA's policies, all I can say is that I apologized to the national coach, Mr. Fernando Santos, and to the Portuguese team for what happened," Makkelie told Portuguese outlet A Bola. "As a referee team, we always work hard to make good decisions. When we’re in the news like this, it doesn’t make us happy at all."

In disbelief over the call, or lack thereof, Ronaldo stormed off the field, throwing his captain's armband in a tantrum that has led to global criticism of the Juventus star.

"Being captain of the Portuguese team is one of the greatest privileges and pride of my life," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "I always give and always will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to face, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being hurt."

Ronaldo, who is closing in on Ali Daei’s men's international scoring record of 109 goals, will next take to the field on Tuesday in the World Cup qualifying match against Luxembourg, who stunned Ireland in a 1-0 away victory over the weekend. 

YOU MAY LIKE

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert holds NY Liberty jersey during 2020 draft
Play
WNBA

How to Watch the 2021 WNBA Draft

The next wave of talent to enter the WNBA will be drafted on Thursday, April 15.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal
Play
Soccer

Referee Apologizes for Cristiano Ronaldo's Disallowed Goal

Referee Danny Makkelie apologized to the Portuguese national team for Cristiano Ronaldo's disallowed goal against Serbia in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

A Mets helmet.
Play
MLB

Report: Mets Hire Law Firm to Review Workplace Culture

The probe will reportedly focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination issues.

Oregon State celebrating its win in the NCAA men's tournament.
College Basketball

Oregon State Announcer Assaulted Before Sweet 16 Win

Mike Parker claims he was tackled while out for a walk after a man asked him if he had a bomb in his bag.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

What We Know About the Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson faces 19 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault over the last year, with one incident as recent as March 2021. Here's a quick primer.

Sergio Aguero at the Etihad.
Play
Soccer

Sergio Aguero to Leave Manchester City This Summer

Manchester City announced that all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave on a free transfer this summer after 10 years with the club.

Can Mike Woodson resurrect Indiana basketball?
Play
College Basketball

Can Blast-From-The-Past Mike Woodson Bring Indiana Back?

Time is a flat circle at Indiana, where fixating on the past is now seen as the gateway to the future.

NBA Draft lottery logo
NBA

NBA Draft on July 29, Lottery on June 22

The NBA combine will be held between June 21 and June 27.