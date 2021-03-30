How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

The Mexican national team will head to Wiener Neustadt, Austria, to take on Costa Rica for its last tune-up before this summer's busy Concacaf slate.

Mexico, currently ninth in the FIFA world rankings, is coming off a 1-0 loss to a depleted Wales team that rested most of its starters ahead of a World Cup qualifier with the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Despite having 76% of possession, El Tri couldn't overcome an early goal from Cardiff City forward Kieffer Moore in the 11th minute to break a 10-match unbeaten run.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, finds itself in miserable form of late, going winless in its last seven matches. Los Ticos have recorded only one win in their last 13 matches, which came against Curacao in November 2019.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMas, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Costa Rica will have its highest-profile player in Paris Saint-Germain's Keylor Navas available to face Mexico after the goalkeeper was held out of Saturday's scoreless draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina due to COVID-19 restrictions that would have required him to quarantine upon his return to France.

The last time Mexico and Costa Rica met, El Tri prevailed in a memorable Gold Cup quarterfinal in 2019 that ended in a penalty shootout. Following Tuesday's friendly in Austria, the two sides will meet again in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on June 3.

