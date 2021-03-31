How to Watch England vs. Albania

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

England vs. Poland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

England will face its toughest test yet in World Cup qualifying against Poland on Wednesday. However, the Three Lions will not have to face the reigning Best FIFA Men's Player in Robert Lewandowski. 

With two goals on Sunday to give him 47 goals in 42 games in all competitions, the Bayern Munich star led Poland to its latest victory, a 3-0 win against Andorra. But Lewandowski was subbed off with a knee injury that was originally expected to keep him out for five to 10 days.

Not only will Lewandowski miss the England match, but the Ballon d'Or favorite has since been ruled out for four weeks. This also sidelines him for Bayern's Bundesliga showdown with second-place RB Leipzig and both Champions League quarterfinals against PSG. 

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via ESPN+.

Wednesday's match will feature the favorites in Group I. The group winner will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar while the runner-up faces a new high-stakes, play-in tourney.   

So far, England has cruised in its first two qualifiers this week by earning six points from a 5-0 victory against San Marino and a 2-0 win in a trip to Albania. Manager Gareth Southgate will have to do without Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka or James Ward-Prowse for Wednesday's clash at Wembley. His defense won't have to deal with Lewandowski as it looks to jump out to a secure lead in the group. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson holding a football
Play
NFL

Two New Lawsuits Filed Against Watson, Bringing Total to 21

Two new civil lawsuits were filed against Deshaun Watson, bringing the total number of lawsuits up to 21.

demarcus-cousins-houston-rockets
NBA

Report: Clippers Planning to Sign DeMarcus Cousins

The Clippers and Cousins are reportedly discussing a 10-day contract.

Harry Kane against Albania
Play
Soccer

How to Watch England vs. Albania

How to watch England vs. Poland in World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday, March 31.

Paige Bueckers celebrates after a play.
Play
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Wins AP Women's Player of The Year

Bueckers is the first freshman to ever be named the AP women's player of the year.

A minor league baseball stadium
Play
MLB

Minor League Baseball Mascot Stolen From Ballpark

The costume of Looie Lookout, the minor league baseball mascot for the  Chattanooga Lookouts, was reported as stolen yesterday.

The UEFA Champions League trophy
Play
Soccer

All That's Wrong About the Future of the Champions League

There will be more games, more money guaranteed to the elite clubs and more that's focused on everything except the sanctity of sport and competition.

mark-emmert-ncaa
College Basketball

Mark Emmert: NCAA Failed to Support Woman Athletes

Emmert: “It's pretty self-evident that we dropped the ball in supporting our women's athletes, and we can't do that."

Close-up of Russell Westbrook on the court
Play
Extra Mustard

Westbrook Has Thoughtful Response to Stephen A. Smith

“I was a champion once I made it to the NBA.”