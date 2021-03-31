How to Watch England vs. Albania

England will face its toughest test yet in World Cup qualifying against Poland on Wednesday. However, the Three Lions will not have to face the reigning Best FIFA Men's Player in Robert Lewandowski.

With two goals on Sunday to give him 47 goals in 42 games in all competitions, the Bayern Munich star led Poland to its latest victory, a 3-0 win against Andorra. But Lewandowski was subbed off with a knee injury that was originally expected to keep him out for five to 10 days.

Not only will Lewandowski miss the England match, but the Ballon d'Or favorite has since been ruled out for four weeks. This also sidelines him for Bayern's Bundesliga showdown with second-place RB Leipzig and both Champions League quarterfinals against PSG.

Wednesday's match will feature the favorites in Group I. The group winner will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar while the runner-up faces a new high-stakes, play-in tourney.

So far, England has cruised in its first two qualifiers this week by earning six points from a 5-0 victory against San Marino and a 2-0 win in a trip to Albania. Manager Gareth Southgate will have to do without Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka or James Ward-Prowse for Wednesday's clash at Wembley. His defense won't have to deal with Lewandowski as it looks to jump out to a secure lead in the group.